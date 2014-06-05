(Reuters) - A list of U.S. Open champions ahead of this year’s edition to be played on the Pinehurst No. 2 course in Pinehurst, North Carolina from June 12-15 (U.S. unless stated):

2013 Justin Rose (England)

2012 Webb Simpson

2011 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

2010 Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland)

2009 Lucas Glover

2008 Tiger Woods

2007 Angel Cabrera (Argentina)

2006 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia)

2005 Michael Campbell (New Zealand)

2004 Retief Goosen (South Africa)

2003 Jim Furyk

2002 Woods

2001 Goosen

2000 Woods

1999 Payne Stewart

1998 Lee Janzen

1997 Ernie Els (South Africa)

1996 Steve Jones

1995 Corey Pavin

1994 Els

1993 Janzen

1992 Tom Kite

1991 Stewart

1990 Hale Irwin

1989 Curtis Strange

1988 Strange

1987 Scott Simpson

1986 Ray Floyd

1985 Andy North

1984 Fuzzy Zoeller

1983 Larry Nelson

1982 Tom Watson

1981 David Graham (Australia)

1980 Jack Nicklaus

1979 Irwin

1978 North

1977 Hubert Green

1976 Jerry Pate

1975 Lou Graham

1974 Irwin

1973 Johnny Miller

1972 Nicklaus

1971 Lee Trevino

1970 Tony Jacklin (Britain)

1969 Orville Moody

1968 Trevino

1967 Nicklaus

1966 Billy Casper

1965 Gary Player (South Africa)

1964 Ken Venturi

1963 Julius Boros

1962 Nicklaus

1961 Gene Littler

1960 Arnold Palmer

1959 Casper

1958 Tommy Bolt

1957 Dick Mayer

1956 Cary Middlecoff

1955 Jack Fleck

1954 Ed Furgol

1953 Ben Hogan

1952 Boros

1951 Hogan

1950 Hogan

1949 Middlecoff

1948 Hogan

1947 Lew Worsham

1946 Lloyd Mangrum

1945 No tournament

1944 No tournament

1943 No tournament

1942 No tournament

1941 Craig Wood

1940 Lawson Little

1939 Byron Nelson

1938 Ralph Guldahl

1937 Guldahl

1936 Tony Manero

1935 Sam Parks, jnr

1934 Olin Dutra

1933 Johnny Goodman

1932 Gene Sarazen

1931 Billy Burke

1930 Bobby Jones

1929 Jones

1928 Johnny Farrell

1927 Tommy Armour

1926 Jones

1925 Willie MacFarlane

1924 Cyril Walker

1923 Jones

1922 Sarazen

1921 Jim Barnes

1920 Ted Ray (Britain)

1919 Walter Hagen

1918 No tournament

1917 No tournament

1916 Chick Evans

1915 Jerome Travers

1914 Hagen

1913 Francis Ouimet

1912 John McDermott

1911 McDermott

1910 Alex Smith

1909 George Sargent

1908 Fred McLeod

1907 Alex Ross

1906 Alex Smith

1905 Willie Anderson (Britain)

1904 Anderson

1903 Anderson

1902 Laurie Auchterlonie (Britain)

1901 Anderson

1900 Harry Vardon (Britain)

1899 Willie Smith

1898 Fred Herd

1897 Joe Lloyd

1896 James Foulis

1895 Horace Rawlins