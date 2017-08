Jan 16, 2016; Honolulu, HI, USA; PGA golfer Stewart Cink tees off on the 11th hole during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports - RTX22PCB

LONDON (Reuters) - Former champion Stewart Cink has withdrawn from this month's British Open at Royal Troon, organizers said on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old American won the tournament at Turnberry in 2009, beating 59-year-old compatriot Tom Watson in a playoff.

Cink said in May he was taking time off the Tour to care for his wife Lisa who had been diagnosed with breast cancer.