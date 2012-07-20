Mickelson and Clarke miss cut at Lytham

LYTHAM ST ANNES, England (Reuters) - Defending champion Darren Clarke and former world number two Phil Mickelson were among a host of high-profile players to miss the British Open cut made at three over par on Friday.

Clarke shot a respectable one-over 71 to finish on seven-over 147 while Mickelson, a four-times major champion, slumped to a dismal 78 for 151 to continue his poor record in the tournament.

Six former Open champions from the United States failed to make the weekend -- Tom Lehman, Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Ben Curtis, Stewart Cink and David Duval who won the last one held at Lytham in 2001.

They were joined on the way home by former world number one Martin Kaymer, double major winner Angel Cabrera, 1985 Open champion Sandy Lyle and United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III.

Former major champions Yang Yong-eun of South Korea, South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Trevor Immelman and American Lucas Glover also missed out.

World number three Lee Westwood flirted with danger before scraping through on three-over 143 with a level-par round of 70 to keep alive his faint hopes of a first major title.

Second-ranked Rory McIlroy and twice Open champion Padraig Harrington made it through on 142.