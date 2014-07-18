FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Westwood leads cut casualties at British Open
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 18, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

Westwood leads cut casualties at British Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lee Westwood of England gestures as he waits to putt on the third green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

HOYLAKE England (Reuters) - Lee Westwood, who led by two strokes going into the final round of last year’s British Open, was one of several high-profile victims of the halfway cut in golf’s oldest major on Friday.

The second-round guillotine fell at two-over-par and former world number one Westwood missed out by a stroke, having carded a 76 for 147.

Former champions Padraig Harrington, Justin Leonard, Ernie Els and Paul Lawrie also failed to qualify for the weekend.

U.S. Masters winner Bubba Watson, 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter and Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez also missed the cut.

Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.