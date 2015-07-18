FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bubba and Poulter among victims of cut
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 18, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

Bubba and Poulter among victims of cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bubba Watson of the U.S. (L) shakes hands with Charl Schwartzel of South Africa on the 18th green during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith Picture Supplied by Action Images

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (Reuters) - Bubba Watson, Ian Poulter and Tiger Woods were among the victims of the halfway cut after the second round of the 144th British Open on Saturday.

Twice U.S. Masters champion Watson ballooned to a four-over-par 76 for a three-over tally of 147, missing out by three strokes.

Woods (75) was back on 151 while Europe’s Ryder Cup talisman Poulter returned a 74 for 147.

”I’ve won here a couple of times in 2000 and 2005,“ Woods told reporters at St Andrews. ”I wasn’t all that great in 2010 (tied 23rd) and obviously a little bit worse in 2015.

“Next time it comes around hopefully I play a little bit better than I did the last two times.”

Fellow Americans Brandt Snedeker and Keegan Bradley also bowed out, as did Frenchman Victor Dubuisson, Scot Stephen Gallacher, Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain and Dane Thomas Bjorn who was among the early pacesetters on Thursday morning.

Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Mitch Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.