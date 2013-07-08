FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2013 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

Injured former champion Daly to miss British Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Daly of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Former champion John Daly has withdrawn from next week’s British Open golf through injury, organizers said on Monday.

The 47-year-old American, who won the major in 1995, will miss the July 18-21 championship at Muirfield. He wrote on Twitter last week that he needed surgery on his elbow.

“Stephen Gallacher is the first reserve and will take his place in the championship,” organizers said in a statement.

Briton Gallacher, 38, has won two European Tour events, the most recent of which was the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Clare Fallon

