Donald takes on Lytham with new caddie
July 20, 2012

Donald takes on Lytham with new caddie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LYTHAM ST ANNES, England (Reuters) - Luke Donald is playing his second round at the British Open on Friday with a new caddie after giving regular bagman John McLaren the day off to attend the birth of his first child.

The world number one is accompanied by Gareth Lord who normally works with Swede Robert Karlsson, a late withdrawal from the tournament.

“New caddie on the bag today as I’ve given Johnny the day off to welcome his 1st child into the world!! Gd luck Mr & Mrs McLaren,” the Englishman said on Twitter.

Donald, who began his bid for a first major title with a level-par round of 70, teamed up with Lord to win last year’s Disney Classic, firing a superb final-round 64 to secure top spot on the U.S. Tour money-list.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Tony Jimenez

