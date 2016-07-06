FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Donald replaces injured Van Zyl at British Open
July 6, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Donald replaces injured Van Zyl at British Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 18, 2016; Oakmont, PA, USA; Luke Donald putts on the 8th green during the continuation of the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Former world number one Luke Donald has been handed a spot at the British Open after South African Jaco van Zyl was forced to withdraw due to injury on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Briton, world ranked 83rd, was in danger of missing his first Open since 2008 but will now not have the pressure of needing to finish in the top-four at this week’s Scottish Open to make the field.

“Jaco van Zyl has withdrawn and is replaced by Luke Donald of England,” the Open said in a statement posted on Twitter, confirming the first reserve’s elevation to the main field.

American Daniel Summerhays is the next player on the reserve list, should another golfer withdraw from the event.

The sport’s oldest major championship tees off on July 14 at Royal Troon in Scotland.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

