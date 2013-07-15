FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woods drawn with McDowell and Oosthuizen at Muirfield
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 15, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 4 years

Woods drawn with McDowell and Oosthuizen at Muirfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tiger Woods of the U.S. walks across the 18th green during a practice round ahead of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

GULLANE, Scotland (Reuters) - World number one Tiger Woods has been drawn to play alongside former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell and South African Louis Oosthuizen in the first two rounds of this week’s British Open at Muirfield.

The trio will tee-off at 1445 local time (0945 EDT) on Thursday and at 0944 on Friday.

Defending champion Ernie Els, U.S. Open winner Justin Rose and American Brandt Snedeker feature in another marquee three-ball at 0911 in Thursday’s opening round.

U.S. Masters champion Adam Scott has been drawn to play with American Matt Kuchar and Britain’s Luke Donald.

Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.