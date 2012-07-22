FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: British Open champion Ernie Els
July 22, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: British Open champion Ernie Els

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LYTHAM ST ANNES, England (Reuters) - Factbox on South African Ernie Els, who won the 141st British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes in Lancashire, England on Sunday.

* Born October 17, 1969 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

* An accomplished junior tennis player, Els started playing golf aged nine and began taking it seriously five years later.

* Crowned South African amateur champion aged 16 and turned professional in 1989.

* Joined the European Tour in 1992 and two years later joined the PGA Tour when he announced his arrival by winning the U.S. Open in an 18-hole three-way playoff.

* In 1997, following multiple wins worldwide, Els landed his second U.S. Open.

* Has spent nine weeks in total at world number one, in June 1997 for seven days and then in April, May and June 1998.

* A third major title followed in 2002 when the South African won his first British Open, again in a playoff.

* Clinched back-to-back European Tour order of merit honors in 2003 and 2004.

* Went over two years without winning a title on either the European or PGA Tours, breaking his drought at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Florida in March 2010.

* Mounted a spectacular back-nine charge at the 141st British Open to beat Australian Adam Scott by one stroke and win his fourth major.

Compiled by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
