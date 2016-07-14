FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: List of major championship 63s
July 14, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

Factbox: List of major championship 63s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TROON, Scotland (Reuters) - Following is a list of 63s, the lowest scores in major championships, after Phil Mickelson’s spectacular eight-under-par effort in the opening round of the British Open on Thursday: (United States unless stated)

U.S. MASTERS

Nick Price (Zimbabwe) 1986

Greg Norman (Australia) 1996

U.S. OPEN

Johnny Miller 1973

Jack Nicklaus 1980

Tom Weiskopf 1980

Vijay Singh (Fiji) 2003

BRITISH OPEN

Mark Hayes 1977

Isao Aoki (Japan) 1980

Greg Norman (Australia) 1986

Paul Broadhurst (England) 1990

Jodie Mudd 1991

Nick Faldo (England) 1993

Payne Stewart 1993

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2010

Phil Mickelson 2016

U.S. PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Bruce Crampton (Australia) 1975

Raymond Floyd 1982

Gary Player (South Africa) 1984

Vijay Singh (Fiji) 1993

Michael Bradley 1995

Brad Faxon 1995

Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 2000

Mark O‘Meara 2001

Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 2005

Tiger Woods 2007

Steve Stricker 2011

Jason Dufner 2013

Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 2015

Compiled by Tony Jimenez; Edited by Larry King

