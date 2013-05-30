FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ailing Goosen pulls out of Merion U.S. Open
May 30, 2013 / 8:55 PM / in 4 years

Ailing Goosen pulls out of Merion U.S. Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Africa's Retief Goosen watches his shot on the seventh hole during second round play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

(Reuters) - Twice former champion Retief Goosen has withdrawn from next month’s U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania because of a back injury, organizers said on Thursday.

The 44-year-old South African, who pulled out of the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship and Players Championship earlier this month due to the same ailment, will be replaced in the field by a successful qualifier for the season’s second major.

Goosen, a seven-times champion on the PGA Tour who is known for his unflappable temperament and good putting on fast greens, won the U.S. Open in 2001 at Southern Hills and again in 2004 at Shinnecock Hills.

The 2013 U.S. Open will be played at Merion from June 13-16.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Dublin, Ohio; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
