in 27 minutes
Branden Grace breaks major single round golf record with 62
#Sports News
July 22, 2017 / 2:40 PM / in 27 minutes

Branden Grace breaks major single round golf record with 62

1 Min Read

Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 22, 2017 South Africa’s Branden Grace lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third roundAndrew Boyers

SOUTHPORT, England (Reuters) - South African Branden Grace set a new record for the lowest score by a man in a round of major championship golf with his 62 at the British Open on Saturday.

Grace, ranked 35th in the world, made eight birdies in his bogey-free, eight under par third round at the par-70 Royal Birkdale course.

Thirty-one players have shot rounds of 63 in major championships, mostly recently Justin Thomas at last month's U.S. Open.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

