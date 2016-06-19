Day Three at the U.S. Open

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - Latest news from the weather-hit 116th edition of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club on Saturday (all times GMT):

2315 LANDRY LEADS AS DAY CHARGES

PGA Tour rookie Andrew Landry sinks a curling 20-foot birdie putt at the par-four seventh to join Ireland's Shane Lowry in a tie for the third-round lead at four-under, before Lowry slips back with a bogey at the par-three eighth, where his tee shot finds a bunker.

Moments later, world number one Jason Day, who started the third round on the 10th hole, coaxes in a slippery 12-footer to eagle the par-five fourth and move within four strokes of the lead.

2255 JOHNSON SLIPS BACK INTO FOUR-WAY TIE AT THE TOP

Johnson offsets a two-putt birdie at the par-five fourth with a bogey at the short sixth, where he finds a bunker off the tee, to drop back into a four-way tie for the lead at three-under in the third round. Level with Johnson are fellow Landry, Lowry and Sergio Garcia of Spain.

2201 WESTWOOD SOARS INTO TIE FOR LEAD WITH EAGLE TWO

England's Lee Westwood holes out from 130 yards to eagle the par-four fifth, raising his arms in delight as he gets to three-under.

Moments later, second-round leader Johnson runs up a double-bogey at the par-four third, where a delicate third shot crested the slope before his ball rolled back down toward his feet. A three-way tie at the top between Westwood, Johnson and Andrew Landry at three-under.

2140 JOHNSON MOVES TWO AHEAD

Johnson, a stroke in front after the delayed second round was completed earlier on Saturday, saves par with a deft chip at the second hole to retain a two-stroke lead at five-under over Landry. Johnson leads by two thanks to a six-foot birdie putt at the first hole.

2136 SPIETH ANNOYED BY DISTRACTION

Defending champion Jordan Spieth, at two-over, sprays his drive into the right rough at the par-four 18th, his ninth hole, before expressing displeasure, apparently at a photographer: "Right on my backswing," Spieth says in exasperation towards the alleged offender.

2046 SIZZLING START BY DAY TO THIRD ROUND

World number one Jason Day makes an explosive start to the third round after teeing off at the par-four 10th, four birdies in his first five holes lifting him to one over for the tournament, just five strokes off the pace.

1830 SECOND ROUND MARATHON FINALLY OVER

The marathon, weather-delayed second round is finally completed at Oakmont Country Club with overnight leader Johnson one ahead of Landry at four-under 136. Sixty-seven players will advance into the third round.

1701 PACESETTING BOURDY FALTERS OVER CLOSING HOLES

Frenchman Gregory Bourdy, one ahead with three holes to play, bogeys the par-three 16th and runs up a double at the last, where his approach spins back off the front of the green and he duffs his first chip from a divot, to card a three-under 67.

That leaves him in a tie for third at two-under 138, two strokes behind 36-hole tournament leader Johnson,

"At the end it was a very good day on a very difficult course like this," said Bourdy.

1620 DOUBLE TROUBLE FOR MCILROY

As Oakmont's treacherous greens become firmer and faster, Rory McIlroy four-putts from 13 feet to run up a double-bogey at the par-four third, his 12th hole of the delayed second round, to slip back to five-over for the tournament.

1100 GLORIOUS START TO DAY THREE IN BRIGHT SUNSHINE

The second round resumes under clear skies at Oakmont Country Club where sunshine is forecast for the rest of the weekend as organizers strive to get the year's second major back on track after it was heavily disrupted by thunderstorms on Thursday.