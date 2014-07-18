Hoey pulls out of British Open with foot injury

Michael Hoey of Northern Ireland gestures after playing out of a bunker on the fifth hole during the second round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

HOYLAKE England (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Michael Hoey withdrew from the British Open because of a foot injury after seven holes of his second round on Friday.

The five-times European Tour winner was three-over-par for his round and six-over for the tournament when he pulled out.

Hoey, who romped to a four-stroke victory at the Russian Open 12 months ago, told reporters that he was unsure if he would be fit to defend his title at the Tseleevo Golf Club in Moscow next week.

The 35-year-old has had a solid season on the European Tour, achieving five top-10 finishes.

Hoey picked up his biggest payday of the campaign, $189,000, after tying for second place at the Tshwane Open in South Africa in March.