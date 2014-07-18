FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hoey pulls out of British Open with foot injury
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 18, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hoey pulls out of British Open with foot injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Hoey of Northern Ireland gestures after playing out of a bunker on the fifth hole during the second round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

HOYLAKE England (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Michael Hoey withdrew from the British Open because of a foot injury after seven holes of his second round on Friday.

The five-times European Tour winner was three-over-par for his round and six-over for the tournament when he pulled out.

Hoey, who romped to a four-stroke victory at the Russian Open 12 months ago, told reporters that he was unsure if he would be fit to defend his title at the Tseleevo Golf Club in Moscow next week.

The 35-year-old has had a solid season on the European Tour, achieving five top-10 finishes.

Hoey picked up his biggest payday of the campaign, $189,000, after tying for second place at the Tshwane Open in South Africa in March.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.