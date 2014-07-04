Olesen gets Hoylake spot after American Howell pulls out

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - World number 73 Charles Howell III will miss this month’s British Open at Hoylake after deciding not to take up his exemption, organisers said in a statement on Friday.

The 35-year-old American, who qualified for the third major of the year through his ranking, is replaced by Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark.

World number 18 Steve Stricker, a part-time player on the U.S. PGA Tour these days, has yet to decide whether he will travel over to Hoylake.

The Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club starts on July 17.