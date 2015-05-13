FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Langer to join Watson, Faldo in Open farewell
May 13, 2015 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

Langer to join Watson, Faldo in Open farewell

Bernie McGuire

2 Min Read

Bernhard Langer of Germany chips onto the second green during first round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) - Twice U.S. Masters champion Bernhard Langer will join former winners Tom Watson and Nick Faldo in making his final British Open appearance at this year’s tournament at St. Andrews.

Langer, 57, will tee up in his 30th Open Championship in July, the German’s seventh appearance in the event on the Old Course in Scotland.

He recorded his best Open finish at St. Andrews in 1984, sharing second place with Watson behind Seve Ballesteros.

The twice former European number one has competed in just one British Open in the past eight years, missing the cut in 2011.

It is as the current senior Open Champion, after storming to a 13-shot success at Royal Porthcawl, that Langer will tee up at the home of golf.

“I always have looked forward to going back to St. Andrews but then this could be my last year, and maybe my last time at the British Open,” Langer told Reuters.

“St. Andrews and the Old Course has always been a very special place for me but after this year I won’t be exempt any more.

Langer said that because the British Open is unlikely to return to St. Andrews again before 2021, he would have to win the 2020 senior tournament to guarantee qualifying again.

“If that was the case it means I will be 63 years of age in 2021 so it looks highly unlikely,” he said.

Langer was speaking ahead of this week’s U.S. PGA Champions Tour Regions Tradition in Shoal Creek, Alabama at which he will play the opening two rounds with American Watson.

Editing by Ed Osmond

