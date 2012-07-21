FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putting woes for Lawrie, 1999 Open winner
#Sports News
July 21, 2012 / 7:37 PM / in 5 years

Putting woes for Lawrie, 1999 Open winner

Tony Jimenez

2 Min Read

LYTHAM ST ANNES, England (Reuters) - Former champion Paul Lawrie was so shocked by a horror show from his putter that he was completely unaware of his third-round score at the British Open on Saturday.

“I’ve never, ever, in my career misjudged so many putts,” the 43-year-old Scot told reporters after wrecking his title dreams with a six-over-par 76.

“It was just frightening. I don’t even know what I shot. What did I shoot? Really, it’s just incredible,” he added after finishing on two-over 212, a massive 13 strokes behind leader Adam Scott after starting the day only six off the pace.

Lawrie’s round was summed up by his effort on the final green where there was a collective gasp of surprise from the grandstands as he slumped to a sad triple-bogey seven after taking four putts.

“I played lovely today, magnificent from tee to green. I hit the ball really well but I think I had 40 putts,” said the 1999 Open champion at Carnoustie.

“The only shot I hit off line was my tee shot at 10,” added Lawrie who trudged home in 42 strokes, the worst inward half of the day.

The popular Scot was simply bemused by his clumsy touch on the greens.

“You can miss putts but I‘m talking about hitting it five and six feet by from 30 feet,” said Lawrie.

“It’s like gone out of my hands almost which I’ve never, ever experienced and I hope I don’t experience again.”

Lawrie said he would be going straight on to the practice greens to try and find a solution.

“I’ve got to try and get the feel of it, try and get the pace a bit better,” he lamented.

”I did a bit of putting this morning and rolled it really good because they said on the TV the pace was a bit quicker than yesterday.

“But it was just horrible out there on the course with the putter -- pity.”

Editing by Ed Osmond

Editing by Ed Osmond
