Two moments of magic lift home favorite Lawrie

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (Reuters) - A couple of spectacular shots propelled home favorite and 1999 champion Paul Lawrie to a six-under-par 66 in the first round of the 144th British Open on Thursday.

The 46-year-old Scot briefly led the 156-strong field after blitzing his way to seven-under through 13 holes before he bogeyed the 17th, the infamous par-four ‘Road Hole’ at St Andrews.

“I holed a bunker shot at the second...little things like that tend to sort of jump start you a wee bit,” Lawrie told reporters after finishing one behind early leader Dustin Johnson of the U.S.

The former Ryder Cup player produced another moment of sheer class just as he seemed certain to drop his first stroke of the day after an errant drive led to him failing to reach the green in two at the par-four 15th.

”I had 123 yards to the pin over in the right rough and it was an ideal wedge,“ said Lawrie. ”I let it float up into the air in the wind...and it nearly popped in.

“These things come now and again. You get a wee break.”

Lawrie has gone three years without a European Tour victory and his best result this season is a tie for 17th at last week’s Scottish Open.

“It’s always really cool to play golf in Scotland in front of the best fans in the world.” he said.

”They cheer all the players, to be fair, but when you’re a Scot and you get it going out there, then obviously you hear your name a little bit more than the guys you’re playing with for instance.

“I tend to play a little better in front of them,” added eight-times tour winner Lawrie. “I don’t feel more pressure. I feel the opposite. I kind of feel a bit more relaxed.”