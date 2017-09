Factbox: Recent major championship winners

(Reuters) - A list of recent major championship winners after Germany’s Martin Kaymer clinched the 114th U.S. Open by eight shots at Pinehurst Resort, North Carolina on Sunday:

2014

June - Martin Kaymer (Germany), U.S. Open

April - Bubba Watson (United States), Masters

2013

August - Jason Dufner (United States), PGA Championship

July - Phil Mickelson (United States), British Open

June - Justin Rose (England), U.S. Open

April - Adam Scott (Australia), Masters

2012

August - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), PGA Championship

July - Ernie Els (South Africa), British Open

June - Webb Simpson (United States), U.S. Open

April - Bubba Watson (United States), Masters

2011

August - Keegan Bradley (United States), PGA Championship

July - Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland), British Open

June - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), U.S. Open

April - Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Masters

2010

August - Martin Kaymer (Germany), PGA Championship

July - Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), British Open

June - Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland), U.S. Open

April - Phil Mickelson (United States), Masters

2009

August - Yang Yong-eun (South Korea), PGA Championship

July - Stewart Cink (United States), British Open

June - Lucas Glover (United States), U.S. Open

April - Angel Cabrera (Argentina), Masters