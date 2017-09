(Reuters) - A list of the last 19 major championship winners after England’s Justin Rose became the 18th different champion when he clinched the 113th U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

2013

June - Justin Rose (England), U.S. Open

April - Adam Scott (Australia), Masters

2012

August - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), PGA Championship

July - Ernie Els (South Africa), British Open

June - Webb Simpson (United States), U.S. Open

April - Bubba Watson (United States), Masters

2011

August - Keegan Bradley (United States), PGA Championship

July - Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland), British Open

June - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), U.S. Open

April - Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Masters

2010

August - Martin Kaymer (Germany), PGA Championship

July - Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), British Open

June - Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland), U.S. Open

April - Phil Mickelson (United States), Masters

2009

August - Yang Yong-eun (South Korea), PGA Championship

July - Stewart Cink (United States), British Open

June - Lucas Glover (United States), U.S. Open

April - Angel Cabrera (Argentina), Masters

2008

August - Padraig Harrington (Ireland), PGA Championship

