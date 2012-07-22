McIlroy and Westwood try to stay positive

LYTHAM ST ANNES, England (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood were in reflective moods after finishing their British Open bids with unspectacular final rounds on Sunday.

World number two McIlroy signed off with a 73 to end on eight over par, two shots worse than third-ranked Westwood who completed the tournament with a 72.

“It wasn’t the start that I wanted to get off to, four-over through four,” said 2011 U.S. Open champion McIlroy.

“I wanted to get off to a fast start both days, yesterday and today, and did the complete opposite. So I was struggling from early on.”

The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, who started promisingly with an opening 67 at Lytham, thought he had found the cause of his inconsistent play on Saturday.

“I had a good practice session on the range last night and feel like I found something good there,” he said.

“So that’s something that I can work on. I‘m obviously very disappointed because I felt like I was coming in here playing pretty well. I had a really nice first round, set myself up well for the week and then just started to struggle after that.”

McIlroy said he would just have to remain patient.

”If it doesn’t happen over the next couple of weeks, no big deal,“ he said. ”It’s a 20‑year career so I‘m not going to get too wound up just over a few weeks.

“I’ve got to keep working away, plugging away, working hard on the right things and eventually it will come around.”

Westwood’s long wait for a first major title will continue.

”I’ve felt pretty calm in the major championships,“ the 39-year-old Englishman said. ”I’ve had a lot of good chances and nearly won quite a few.

“I made the cut. I didn’t have much of a game coming in here. So I didn’t expect too much.”

Westwood, who made five birdies in his final round mixed in with a double-bogey and five bogeys, said he was not at all despondent.

”Rarely do I get in bad moods,“ he said. ”I never get down on myself. I always look for the positives of everything. I hit the ball okay today but what I was working on I didn’t quite get it right.

“I had a pretty big pull two or three times and one time it cost me double and one time it cost me bogey. You just learn to live with it and keep working on it.”