Statbox: British Open champion Rory McIlroy
July 20, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Statbox: British Open champion Rory McIlroy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOYLAKE England (Reuters) - Statbox after Rory McIlroy won the 143rd British Open at Royal Liverpool by two shots on Sunday:

* Seventh European Tour victory at 138th attempt

* Goes to the top of the Race to Dubai money list

* Climbs from eighth to second in world rankings

* Becomes third Northern Irishman to win British Open after Fred Daly (1947) and Darren Clarke (2011)

* Third youngest player, aged 25, to win three of the four majors after Jack Nicklaus (23) and Tiger Woods (24)

* Sixth European Tour member to win three or more majors after Nick Faldo (six), Seve Ballesteros (five), Ernie Els (four), Vijay Singh (three) and Padraig Harrington (three)

* Beats Ballesteros (26) record as youngest European Tour member to win three majors

* Becomes second successive European winner of a major after Martin Kaymer’s victory at last month’s U.S. Open

* Second time he has been wire-to-wire winner of a major after success at 2011 U.S. Open

* Tenth wire-to-wire winner of British Open

* First player to win British Open and BMW PGA Championship in same year

* Thirteenth victory as a professional

Compiled by Tony Jimenez, editing by xxx

