Wayward Mickelson says Harmon has found a remedy

LYTHAM ST ANNES, England (Reuters) - Former world number two Phil Mickelson could see a shaft of light at the end of a dark tunnel despite playing “terribly” to return a three-over 73 in the opening round of the British Open on Thursday.

“I putted poorly, drove it horrific and the chipping was below average,” the American left-hander told reporters.

“This is a very playable course with the soft conditions and the soft greens and so forth but I hit it in the rough and the rough is not very playable. You’ve got to keep it in the fairway, end of story.”

However, the four-times major champion was confident coach Butch Harmon had found a remedy.

“It’s very rare I hit golf balls after a round but Butch saw something and hopefully we’ll get it figured out for tomorrow,” said Mickelson.

“If I can get it in play off the tee I can get a low round going but today was just terrible. We’re going to go and work on it and see if we can get it fixed.”

Mickelson’s fortunes plummeted after a double-bogey seven at the seventh.

He was towards the back of a bunker and, facing a steep downhill lie in the sand, only succeeded in drilling his escape attempt into deep rough just outside the trap.

“I was actually looking four inches from it for three minutes and I couldn’t find it,” lamented Mickelson.

”But that’s the way the rough is here. You just can’t go in it and I kept going in it.

“I have not played well for a while. I‘m not sure if this is a long‑term thing or short‑term so we’ll see,” said the world number 16.