FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mickelson wins British Open by three shots
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 21, 2013 / 4:45 PM / in 4 years

Mickelson wins British Open by three shots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. celebrates after sinking a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

GULLANE, Scotland (Reuters) - Phil Mickelson shot a sparkling 66 to charge through the field in the final round of the British Open and win his fifth major title on Sunday.

The American left-hander started five shots behind overnight leader Lee Westwood whose long wait for a first major goes on after a disappointing closing 75 at Muirfield.

Mickelson finished on three under par, three shots ahead of Sweden’s Henrik Stenson and four clear of Westwood who tied for third with fellow Briton Ian Poulter and Australian Adam Scott.

World number one Tiger Woods, seeking his 15th major title, slipped down to a tie for sixth place after struggling to a final-round 74.

Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.