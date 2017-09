(Reuters) - The 2013 British Open champion will receive 945,000 pounds ($1.45 million), an increase on last year of 45,000 pounds, tournament organizers said on Thursday.

The total prize pool is up 250,000 pounds to 5.25 million pounds.

The tournament begins at Muirfield, Scotland on July 18.

South Africa’s Ernie Els is the defending champion.

($1 = 0.6520 British pounds)