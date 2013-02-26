FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese prodigy Guan seeks British Open berth
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 26, 2013 / 6:25 PM / in 5 years

Chinese prodigy Guan seeks British Open berth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chinese golfer Guan Tianlang, 14 year old, walks on the 11th during the second round of the Australian Open golf tournament in Sydney December 7, 2012.REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

(Reuters) - Chinese teenager Guan Tianlang, who will become the youngest player to compete at the U.S. Masters in April, is attempting to get into this year’s British Open at Asian International qualifying on Thursday.

Guan is hoping to secure one of the four available spots at the Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand where he won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in November to seal his Masters debut.

“I have played at some professional golf tournaments before and it is always great to play with the professional golfers,” the 14-year-old Guan said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I can learn so much from them and the experience of playing at the professional events.”

Guan started swinging a club for fun at the age of four and impressed his parents so much within two years that they decided to invest heavily in his future.

The Asian International qualifying event will take place on March 1 for the July 18-21 British Open at Muirfield, Scotland. Three players booked their places at the Australasian qualifiers in January.

African qualifying takes place in Johannesburg on March 5 and 6, the American leg is in Texas on May 20 and the European event will be contested in England on June 24.

Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.