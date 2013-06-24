FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Koepka strides past Ryder Cup captains into British Open
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 24, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

Koepka strides past Ryder Cup captains into British Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Brooks Koepka led the way in qualifying at Sunningdale on Monday for next month’s British Open while Ryder Cup captains Jose-Maria Olazabal and Paul McGinley both failed to make it to Muirfield.

Koepka, a 23-year-old from Florida, finished on five-under after the 36-hole session, one shot better than Briton Oliver Fisher.

The American turned professional after missing the cut at this year’s U.S. Open and has already won three times on the European Challenge Tour, earning his entry into the full European Tour for the rest of 2013 and the whole of next year.

Olazabal, the most recent victorious Ryder Cup skipper, finished four over and tied for 43rd place.

Irishman McGinley, who has been named captain for the next Ryder Cup, matched the Spaniard on four over.

Former Ryder Cup player Paul Casey was another casualty, failing to make it after a two-over total of 141.

The British Open begins at Muirfield in Scotland on July 18.

Reporting by Tony Goodson; Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.