Less is more for birthday boy Scott

LYTHAM ST ANNES (Reuters) - Adam Scott spent years trotting the globe in relentless pursuit of golfing glory but it is now a case of “less is more” for the Australian and a first major win may be just around the corner as a result.

The world number 13 used to divide his time between the European and U.S. circuits, with the occasional forays to Asia and his native country also thrown in.

These days Scott devotes his attentions to the U.S. PGA Tour yet he has only featured in nine of their tournaments this season.

“I made a conscious effort at the start of last year to plan more round the majors and really focus on them, prepare the way I want and practice the way I want,” he told Reuters in an interview on Monday ahead of this week’s British Open.

”I absolutely feel my best golf is ahead of me. While what I’ve done in the last couple of years doesn’t necessarily show up in my overall results, I think my game is building up and I really think I can kick on from here.

”Less is more sometimes,“ said a relaxed-looking Scott. ”You’ve just got to listen to yourself and that’s what I’ve learnt the last couple of years.

“That’s what we saw Tiger Woods do a lot, he used to play 16 tournaments a year with 100 percent commitment and he was always switched on.”

Unburdened by the constant grind of tour life, Scott said he now felt mentally sharp and physically rested.

“Coming off 2010 good things were happening in my game but I also felt a little worn out after 10 years of playing a very global schedule,” he explained.

”I felt my best chance to prepare well for majors was to practice a little more at home. I dropped a few tournaments around the majors and it shortened my schedule last year.

“A little less time on tour was good and being at home more was refreshing,” added Scott, international brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, a patron of the British Open.

EARLY ARRIVAL

“I’ve carried that on this season and now we are in the middle of the year I‘m very fresh and I certainly can’t complain of fatigue.”

Scott made his British Open debut at St Andrews in 2000 and he has a less than distinguished record, a tie for eighth place at Hoylake six years ago representing his best return.

The Australian is determined to turn things around at the third major of the season and he arrived early at Lytham on Friday to begin his preparations for the 141st edition of golf’s oldest championship.

”I wish I had played better in the Open,“ said Scott. ”I’ve never quite put it all together but patience, good play and understanding the course are all factors.

”I’ve definitely spent more time the last couple of years coming up early and preparing. You have to have that level of comfort when you stand on the tee that you know, for example, you’re not going to reach a certain bunker in a certain wind.

”When you play an Open course the week before it starts, when it’s closed and there’s no one else out there - it’s the best golf ever.

“You’ve got the bag on the shoulder and it’s so enjoyable and definitely puts me in a good frame of mind.”

Scott’s caddie Steve Williams, the former bagman of Woods, may have something new on his shoulder in the opening round on Thursday.

”It’s a pretty sad state of affairs but I was given a golf bag for my 32nd birthday today,“ said Scott rather sheepishly. ”It’s a nice old leather bag and it was really good of my family to do that.

“I‘m not planning anything special tonight. Nearly all my family are here but it’s down to business on my birthday as it’s always round about the time of the Open.”