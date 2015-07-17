Scott's chip on the shoulder is driving him on

Adam Scott of Australia walks off the 15th tee during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (Reuters) - The ‘chip on his shoulder’ could be the driving force that propels Adam Scott to that elusive maiden British Open victory this weekend, the Australian said on Friday.

The world number 11 played precision golf in the second round at St Andrews as a faultless five-under-par 67 lifted him to seven-under for the championship, two strokes behind early leader Danny Willett of England.

Scott has finished in the top five in each of the last three British Opens, the close call that hurts the most coming at Royal Lytham in 2012 when he threw away a four-shot lead with four holes to go and was piped for the title by Ernie Els.

”I am very motivated,“ the 35-year-old told reporters. ”I definitely let that one slip and I would love to be sitting here having won the Open.

“I‘m going to have to work hard at it. I’ve had a couple of good looks at it. You know, I think I‘m playing with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder.”

Scott, whose only major championship triumph came at the 2013 U.S. Masters, has been reunited with straight-talking New Zealander Steve Williams in recent weeks after his long-time bagman decided to end his premature retirement.

“We had a few long chats before he came and caddied for me at last month’s U.S. Open as I was begging and pleading for him to come out there,” the Australian explained.

”Unfortunately I have to admit that. He lays it on the table for you and you have to like it or not.

“That’s worked really well and he certainly knows how to get the best out of me on the golf course. That was the goal for these few weeks he is going to caddie and so far we are doing a pretty good job,” said Scott.

“Our record was really good in the majors in the last few years. I felt I’d take a shot at it like I did when I first called Steve to come and fill in for me when he was still working for Tiger (Woods).”