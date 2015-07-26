FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Dawson wins senior British Open
#Sports News
July 26, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

American Dawson wins senior British Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

USA's Marco Dawson celebrates winning the Senior Open Championship with the trophy. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - American Marco Dawson shot a sparkling closing 64 to win the senior British Open by one shot from German Bernhard Langer at Sunningdale on Sunday.

Dawson edged out Langer, twice U.S. Masters champion, and Briton Colin Montgomerie in the final round to claim his first title in his fourth European senior Tour appearance.

The 52-year-old Montgomerie, who won his second senior U.S. PGA title in May and lifted last year’s senior U.S. Open, led by two strokes after nine holes of his final round but was overtaken by Dawson who finished on 16 under par.

Langer, 57, carded a 15-under aggregate total with Briton Montgomerie a further two strokes back.

Dawson, 51, holed a brilliant 20-foot birdie putt on the final green to clinch the trophy ahead of Langer who also carded a closing 64.

The American never won a U.S. regular PGA Tour event, his best finish being second place behind Scott Hoch at the 1995 Greater Milwaukee Open.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
