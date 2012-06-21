U.S. Open champion Simpson to miss British Open

Webb Simpson poses with the U.S. Open Championship Trophy following 2012 U.S. Open golf tournament on the Lake Course at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson will miss next month’s British Open at Royal Lytham in order to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

The 26-year-old American won his first major championship on Sunday when he edged compatriot Michael Thompson and Britain’s Graeme McDowell by one stroke at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

“I‘m a guy who loves my family and...I have the rest of my life to play in the British Open,” Simpson told reporters.

“I don’t want to miss the birth of my second child so it’s an easy decision. I’d love to go and try to win another major but in the grand scheme of things it’s a decision I know I’ll always be happy I made.”

Simpson’s victory at the weekend lifted him to fifth in the world rankings and up to third in the U.S. Ryder Cup points table ahead of the match against holders Europe in Illinois in September.

The British Open, the year’s third major, starts on July 19.