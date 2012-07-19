Snedeker laments wasted albatross in practice

LYTHAM ST ANNES, England (Reuters) - Albatross, double-eagle, call it what you will. They do not happen very often.

American Brandt Snedeker aced the par-four 16th hole at Lytham in practice for this week’s British Open and after carding an opening four-under 66 to lie two off the lead on Thursday, he rued hitting the stroke when it did not count.

“Complete waste of a great shot because it does me no good in a practice round,” the world number 29 told reporters at the Lancashire links.

Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, recorded a unique two at the par-five second hole in this year’s U.S. Masters at Augusta, only the fourth in the event since it started in 1934.

Spain’s Alvaro Quiros also holed out at the 288-yard par-four seventh in practice for last month’s U.S. Open.

It was far from being all doom and gloom for Snedeker, however.

He bagged his fourth birdie of a flawless round at the 336-yard 16th on Thursday, the hole made famous by Seve Ballesteros’s nine-iron from a nearby car park when the Spaniard went on to claim victory in 1979.

“It’s a great short par‑four because it’s a blind shot off the tee so you can miss the fairway pretty easily there,” said Snedeker.

“If you want to go with a driver there’s a chance to make a two there, for sure, but there’s also a chance to make a five really easily. It puts some excitement in the last three or four holes.”

Snedeker feels the hole will play a key role in the tournament’s outcome.

“I definitely think whoever wins this is going to play that hole pretty significantly under par, two or three under par,” he said.

“The back nine plays so tough. If somebody plays that hole over par for the week and wins the tournament, I’ll be shocked.”

Despite laying up on Thursday like 14-times major champion Tiger Woods, Snedeker’s advice is to go for it.

“I’d say 90 percent of the guys are going for it just because it’s a chance. If you get up anywhere on the greenside bunkers, you’re fine. You can get up‑and‑down for birdie and get some help out there.”