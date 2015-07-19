Sparkling Spieth charges through Open field with 66

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (Reuters) - Jordan Spieth boosted his bid to become the first player for 62 years to win the year’s first three majors when he fired a six-under-par 66 in the British Open third round on Sunday.

The 21-year-old American, who began the day five under for the championship, sprinted through the field to take the early lead in the clubhouse on 11-under 205.

Spieth waved his putter like a magic wand to birdie the first, fifth, seventh, 10th, 11th, 12th and 15th holes, his only bogey of the day coming at the par-four ninth.

American Ben Hogan was the last player to capture the opening three majors of the season in 1953.