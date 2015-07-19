FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sparkling Spieth charges through Open field with 66
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 19, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Sparkling Spieth charges through Open field with 66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (Reuters) - Jordan Spieth boosted his bid to become the first player for 62 years to win the year’s first three majors when he fired a six-under-par 66 in the British Open third round on Sunday.

The 21-year-old American, who began the day five under for the championship, sprinted through the field to take the early lead in the clubhouse on 11-under 205.

Spieth waved his putter like a magic wand to birdie the first, fifth, seventh, 10th, 11th, 12th and 15th holes, his only bogey of the day coming at the par-four ninth.

American Ben Hogan was the last player to capture the opening three majors of the season in 1953.

Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Mitch Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.