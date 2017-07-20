FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Out-of-bounds O'Meara gets Open off to bad start
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
World
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
Autos
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 20, 2017 / 6:12 AM / an hour ago

Out-of-bounds O'Meara gets Open off to bad start

2 Min Read

Apr 6, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Mark O'Meara chips onto the 4th green during the Par 3 Contest prior to the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

SOUTHPORT (Reuters) - Former champion Mark O'Meara made the worst possible start when he sent his opening tee shot out of bounds as the American veteran got the 146th British Open underway in cold and wet conditions at Royal Birkdale on Thursday.

The 60-year-old, who won the tournament when it was staged on the course in 1998 and is playing his 30th Open, sent his opening drive well wide of the fairway as play started promptly at 6:35 a.m. local time.

O'Meara was accompanied by compatriot Ryan Moore and England's Chris Wood, who finished fifth and won the silver medal as leading amateur when Birkdale last staged the tournament in 2008.

The rain made for what look likes testing conditions on the links course which lies on England's north-west coast.

The 2008 champion Padraig Harrington was due out at 9:36 a.m., just before the defending champion, Sweden's Henrik Stenson, who plays with American Jordan Spieth and South Korea's Kim Si-woo.

Local hope Tommy Fleetwood, who is in form and favored to become the first British golfer to win the tournament on this course, tees off at 10:09 a.m. alongside Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka.

Reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia plays with double major champion Zach Johnson and former world number one Jason Day at 1:04 p.m.

The 2014 champion Rory McIlroy, who has missed three missed cuts in his last four starts, tees off at 2:48 p.m. alongside world number one American Dustin Johnson and South Africa's Charl Schwartzel.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.