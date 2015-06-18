Stenson takes step toward ending major drought with 65

Jun 18, 2015; University Place, WA, USA; Henrik Stenson (right) with caddie Gareth Lord (left) on the 18th tee box in the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open golf tournament at Chambers Bay. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington (Reuters) - Henrik Stenson, one of the best players not to win a major, took a positive first step toward erasing that moniker when he tied for the clubhouse lead during the first round at the U.S. Open on Thursday.

Stenson ticked all the boxes necessary for an excellent score, maintaining a good mental attitude, striking the ball well and, near the end, finding his touch on the greens to roll in four birdies in the final five holes.

“Mentally I was in a good place,” the Swede told reporters after joining Dustin Johnson on five-under 65 with half the field back in the clubhouse at Chambers Bay.

“Ball striking wise, I hit some real quality shots out there. I played as solid as I have all year.

”I set up a lot of birdie chances coming in and just rolled a couple of beauties in from 14 and on.”

Stenson was ranked second in the world for much of last year, and currently is sixth after a relatively quiet patch.

At 39, he is approaching the age where he does not have time on his side in his major quest but it is a little early for him to talk about winning this week.

He has five top-three finishes in majors, and his best U.S. Open result is a tie for fourth last year, when Martin Kaymer lapped the field.

As well as Stenson played, perhaps even more impressive was the effort of his caddie Gareth Lord, who worked the first round with his wrist in a cast after a fall during a practice round on Wednesday.

“My guy is in a cast, so it’s dangerous out there,” Stenson said of the course, which is built on an old quarry and has many steep slippery slopes.

“He potentially broke his wrist yesterday there on a fall on 16.”

Stenson hopes to remain mentally calm during the final three rounds and see where it leads.

“This is one day out of four and we’ve got to keep at it if we want to be there on Sunday,” he said.