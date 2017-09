A seagull flies past the scoreboard on the 18th hole as it shows that play is suspended due to high winds during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (Reuters) - Play finally resumed after a delay of 10 and a half hours in the second round of the 144th British Open on Saturday.

Organizers called the players off at around 0730 local time because of howling 50mph winds that buffeted the iconic Old Course layout at St Andrews.

Related Coverage Open to finish on Monday for first time since 1988