Brookline to host 2022 U.S. Open, LA the 2023 edition

(Reuters) - The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, one of the oldest golf venues in North America, will stage the U.S. Open for a fourth time in 2022, the United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on Wednesday.

The 2023 edition will be played at Los Angeles Country Club with the 2024 Open to be held at Pinehurst, the culmination of a seven-year stretch when the year’s second major will alternate between the East Coast and the West Coast.

“We are elated to host our national championship at these three historic venues,” USGA president Thomas J. O‘Toole Jr. said in a statement.

“Each one is located in a region where golf and sports are celebrated, and we have already felt tremendous community support. We look forward to the test of golf that each of these classic designs will present to the world’s best players.”

The Country Club in Brookline, founded in 1882 and the venue for the 1999 Ryder Cup, last held the U.S. Open in 1988 when American Curtis Strange claimed the title.

The previous Opens played there were won by Julius Boros in 1963 and Francis Ouimet in 1913.

Los Angeles Country Club will host the U.S. Open for the first time. It will become just the third venue in Southern California to stage the tournament, following Riviera Country Club (1948) and Torrey Pines (2008 and 2021).

Pinehurst in North Carolina previously hosted the U.S. Open in 1999, 2005 and 2014.

The East Coast-West Coast rotation will start at Shinnecock Hills in New York in 2018 before moving to Pebble Beach (2019), Winged Foot (2020), Torrey Pines (2021), The Country Club (2022), Los Angeles Country Club (2023) and Pinehurst (2024).