Rose wins U.S. Open by two shots
#Sports News
June 16, 2013 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

Rose wins U.S. Open by two shots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

England's Justin Rose reacts after missing a putt on the 14th green during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - England’s Justin Rose clinched his first major title with a nerve-jangling two-shot victory at the 113th U.S. Open on Sunday after overhauling 54-hole leader Phil Mickelson in the final round.

Rose closed with a level-par 70 in difficult scoring conditions at Merion Golf Club, posting a one-over total of 281 to become the first Englishman to win the year’s second major since Tony Jacklin at Hazeltine in 1970.

Mickelson and Australian Jason Day tied for second.

(The story corrects victory margin in headline.)

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
