FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spieth wins U.S. Open at Chambers Bay
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 22, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 2 years ago

Spieth wins U.S. Open at Chambers Bay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 21, 2015; University Place, WA, USA; Jordan Spieth hits his tee shot on the 1st hole in the final round of the 2015 U.S. Open golf tournament at Chambers Bay. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington (Reuters) - Masters champion Jordan Spieth clinched his second successive major title in thrilling style with a one-shot victory in the 115th U.S. Open at Chambers Bay on Sunday.

Spieth began the final round in a four-way tie for the lead and birdied two of the last three holes for a one-under-par 69, before fellow American Dustin Johnson (70) missed a four-foot birdie putt on the 18th green to miss out on a playoff.

The 21-year-old Spieth posted a five-under total of 275 as he became only the sixth player to slip into a green jacket and hoist the U.S. Open trophy in the same year.

Johnson, seeking his first major crown, had to settle for a share of second place with South African Louis Oosthuizen, who sensationally birdied six of the last seven holes, including five in a row from the 12th, for a 67.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Steve Keating

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.