Jul 23, 2017; Southport, ENG; Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The 146th Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

SOUTHPORT, England (Reuters) - American Jordan Spieth won the British Open by three shots from compatriot Matt Kuchar on Sunday.

Spieth carded a final-round 69 to finish on 12 under par and claim his third major title.