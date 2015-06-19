Ailing Woodland treated in hospital after opening round

May 2, 2015; San Francisco, CA, USA; Gary Woodland tees off on the fourth hole during day four of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac March Play at TPC Harding Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington (Reuters) - Big-hitting American Gary Woodland was treated in hospital for a virus after battling to a four-over-par 74 in the opening round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

According to the player’s manager, Woodland has not felt well for the last four days but is optimistic of competing in Friday’s second round at Chambers Bay.

“Gary has been under the weather since Sunday, and has been severely dehydrated,” Woodland’s manager, Mark Steinberg, said in a statement.

”While Gary felt he had turned the corner earlier this week, he experienced a significant relapse within the last 36 hours.

“He received IV fluids this morning, and was admitted to Tacoma General Hospital following his round for further testing. The hospital confirmed Gary has a virus. He is currently being treated with additional IV fluids and hopes to play tomorrow.”

Woodland, a double winner on the PGA Tour, missed the cut in his previous start on the U.S. circuit and recorded four bogeys in his last six holes at Chambers Bay on Thursday.