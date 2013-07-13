Elbow problem won't be an issue at British Open, says Woods

Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after putting on the first green during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods still needs medication and treatment on his left elbow but does not believe the injury will pose a problem in next week’s British Open at Muirfield, Scotland.

The world number one had been suffering with minor discomfort ahead of last month’s U.S. Open in Pennsylvania where he aggravated the problem and was seen wincing and shaking his arm on several occasions.

Woods has not played since the second major championship of the season at Merion.

“I started chipping and putting a little over a week ago and I‘m full go for the British Open,” Woods said on his website (www.tigerwoods.com) on Saturday.

“I‘m very confident my elbow strain won’t be a problem and I will be able to hit all the shots I need to hit.”

Woods said he was taking anti-inflammatory medication and the elbow was still being treated but he had more pressing concerns as he prepared for the third major of the year.

”The big thing at Muirfield will be to avoid the rough,“ said the 37-year-old American. ”Although I have been playing every day I also have to get back into a competitive feel.

“The practice rounds are going to be important for how that particular golf course is playing. Whether we’re going to need to hit the ball higher or lower, what the conditions are and what the weather is going to be.”

Woods is making his second appearance at a Muirfield-hosted British Open after finishing tied 28th in 2002.

“My first visit didn’t go very well. I caught the worst of the weather,” said the 14-times major winner.

“That’s just the nature of links golf. Luck plays a big part in it and you never know what you’re going to get.”

The 142nd British Open starts on Thursday.