Woods set to miss U.S. Open cut as major drought continues
#Sports News
June 19, 2015 / 10:40 PM / 2 years ago

Woods set to miss U.S. Open cut as major drought continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 19, 2015; University Place, WA, USA; Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the 3rd hole in the second round of the 2015 U.S. Open golf tournament at Chambers Bay. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington (Reuters) - Tiger Woods’ major drought appeared set to continue with the former world number one poised to miss the cut at the U.S. Open after a second round six-over 76 on Friday.

While almost half the field was still on the course, Woods’ fate appeared sealed, his 76 combining with an opening 80 at Chambers Bay for a midway total of 16-over 156, his highest 36 hole total on the PGA Tour as a professional.

As the 14-time major winner walked off the links-style layoff, he was a massive 21 strokes behind clubhouse leader Jordan Spieth with only Northern Irishman Darren Clarke sitting below him on the leaderboard.

It would mark the sixth time the 39-year-old American had missed the cut at a major and the second at a U.S. Open, having also failed to make the weekend in 2006 at Winged Foot.

Woods has now gone seven years since his last major win at the 2008 U.S. Open.

Reporting by Steve Keating, Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
