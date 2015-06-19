Woods set to miss U.S. Open cut as major drought continues

Jun 19, 2015; University Place, WA, USA; Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the 3rd hole in the second round of the 2015 U.S. Open golf tournament at Chambers Bay. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington (Reuters) - Tiger Woods’ major drought appeared set to continue with the former world number one poised to miss the cut at the U.S. Open after a second round six-over 76 on Friday.

While almost half the field was still on the course, Woods’ fate appeared sealed, his 76 combining with an opening 80 at Chambers Bay for a midway total of 16-over 156, his highest 36 hole total on the PGA Tour as a professional.

As the 14-time major winner walked off the links-style layoff, he was a massive 21 strokes behind clubhouse leader Jordan Spieth with only Northern Irishman Darren Clarke sitting below him on the leaderboard.

It would mark the sixth time the 39-year-old American had missed the cut at a major and the second at a U.S. Open, having also failed to make the weekend in 2006 at Winged Foot.

Woods has now gone seven years since his last major win at the 2008 U.S. Open.