Factbox: Players who have shot 63s at majors

(Reuters) - Following is a list of 63s, the lowest scores recorded in major championships, after American Robert Streb became the 28th player to achieve the feat in the second round of the PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey on Friday (United States unless stated):
Nick Price (Zimbabwe) 1986
Greg Norman (Australia) 1996
Johnny Miller 1973
Jack Nicklaus 1980
Tom Weiskopf 1980
Vijay Singh (Fiji) 2003
Mark Hayes 1977
Isao Aoki (Japan) 1980
Greg Norman (Australia) 1986
Paul Broadhurst (England) 1990
Jodie Mudd 1991
Nick Faldo (England) 1993
Payne Stewart 1993
Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2010
Phil Mickelson 2016
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 2016
Bruce Crampton (Australia) 1975
Raymond Floyd 1982
Gary Player (South Africa) 1984
Vijay Singh (Fiji) 1993
Michael Bradley 1995
Brad Faxon 1995
Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 2000
Mark O‘Meara 2001
Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 2005
Tiger Woods 2007
Steve Stricker 2011
Jason Dufner 2013
Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 2015
Robert Streb 2016
