Factbox: Players who have shot 63s at majors

(Reuters) - Following is a list of 63s, the lowest scores recorded in major championships, after American Robert Streb became the 28th player to achieve the feat in the second round of the PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey on Friday (United States unless stated):

MASTERS

Nick Price (Zimbabwe) 1986

Greg Norman (Australia) 1996

U.S. OPEN

Johnny Miller 1973

Jack Nicklaus 1980

Tom Weiskopf 1980

Vijay Singh (Fiji) 2003

BRITISH OPEN

Mark Hayes 1977

Isao Aoki (Japan) 1980

Greg Norman (Australia) 1986

Paul Broadhurst (England) 1990

Jodie Mudd 1991

Nick Faldo (England) 1993

Payne Stewart 1993

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2010

Phil Mickelson 2016

Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 2016

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Bruce Crampton (Australia) 1975

Raymond Floyd 1982

Gary Player (South Africa) 1984

Vijay Singh (Fiji) 1993

Michael Bradley 1995

Brad Faxon 1995

Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 2000

Mark O‘Meara 2001

Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 2005

Tiger Woods 2007

Steve Stricker 2011

Jason Dufner 2013

Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 2015

Robert Streb 2016