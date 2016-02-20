FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Van Aswegen hole-in-one makes one spectator really happy
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 20, 2016 / 11:30 PM / 2 years ago

Van Aswegen hole-in-one makes one spectator really happy

Mark Lamport-Stokes

2 Min Read

Feb 6, 2016; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Tyrone Van Aswegen tees off on the 1st during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

PACIFIC PALISADES, California (Reuters) - Tyrone van Aswegen on Saturday recorded his first ace on the PGA Tour, a shot that helped him edge within six stroke of third-round leader Bubba Watson.

South African Van Aswegen used a nine-iron from 150 yards at the par-three 16th at Riviera, en route to a four-under 67.

“I hit it really good, and it was just left of the flag. And I said to myself, ‘Come down’, because I hit it really sweet,” he told reporters.

“It pitched and spun back. I couldn’t see where it went and then the people behind the green went crazy.”

Van Aswegen’s hole-in-one won a mortgage-free year for a fortunate spectator from Waukesha, Wisconsin through a sponsorship promotion.

For every ace on tour for the rest of this year, a fan’s mortgage will be paid for 12 months through the Quicken Loans Hole-in-One Challenge.

“I’ve only had one before in competition, on the Web.com Tour at the BMW Pro-Am,” said van Aswegen, who has won twice on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.