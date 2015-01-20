FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allenby withdraws from PGA Tour event after Hawaii attack
January 20, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Allenby withdraws from PGA Tour event after Hawaii attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Robert Allenby of Australia follows his drive off the 18th tee during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii in this file photo taken January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Australian golfer Robert Allenby has pulled out of the Humana Challenge in California as he continues his recovery after being kidnapped, beaten and dumped in a Hawaiian park.

The 43-year-old was in a wine bar on Friday after missing the cut at the Sony Open in Honolulu before being robbed of his wallet, cell phone, cash and credit cards.

“On the advice of my personal doctor I have decided to withdraw from this week’s Humana Challenge,” Allenby said in a statement.

“This will enable me to ensure I am fully recovered prior to rejoining the PGA Tour. I anticipate a full recovery and look forward to returning in the near future.”

Allenby, who suffered facial injuries in last week’s attack, has won four times on the U.S. Tour, most recently at the 2001 Pennsylvania Classic.

He turned professional in 1992 and has won 18 other tournaments around the world including 13 on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

The Humana Challenge, the third event of the year on the PGA Tour, will be played at La Quinta from Jan. 22-25.

Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Tony Jimenez

