(Reuters) - Most career victories on the PGA Tour, following the 79th win by Tiger Woods on the U.S. circuit in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio on Sunday:

82 - Sam Snead

79 - Tiger Woods

73 - Jack Nicklaus

64 - Ben Hogan

62 - Arnold Palmer

52 - Byron Nelson