FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Aphibarnrat exits PGA Championship with knee injury
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 8, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Thai Aphibarnrat exits PGA Championship with knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand during the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LOUISVILLE Kentucky (Reuters) - Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat withdrew from the PGA Championship on Friday because of a knee injury after completing eight holes in the rain-hit second round.

The 25-year-old from Bangkok, who had opened with a one-over-par 72 at Valhalla Golf Club, was five over for the round when he pulled out.

Aphibarnrat, who is known for his ‘go-for-broke’ style of play, was making his second PGA Championship appearance, having tied for 25th on his debut last year at Oak Hill.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.