McIlroy claims PGA of America's player of year honors

Sep 14, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Rory McIlroy hits his third shot in the rough on the ninth hole during the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Rory McIlroy won recognition for his stellar campaign on Tuesday when he was named winner of the 2013-14 PGA of America Player of the Year award and the Vardon Trophy for lowest scoring average.

For the 25-year-old Northern Irishman, who has two major titles among his four wins worldwide this year, it marked the second time in three seasons that he has captured both awards.

McIlroy won consecutive majors at the British Open and PGA Championship, sandwiched around his win at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, in the 2013-14 season and finished number one on the tour money list.

The world number one posted an adjusted average of 68.82 through 66 complete rounds, edging Sergio Garcia (68.95), who completed 61 rounds, for the Vardon Trophy.

Masters winner Bubba Watson was a distant second to McIlroy for Player of the Year, which is based on a points system. U.S. Open winner Martin Kaymer was third followed by three-times tour event winner Jimmy Walker.

McIlroy is widely regarded as the front-runner to scoop PGA Tour player of the year honors, which will be announced before the tour’s 2014-15 season-opening Frys.com Open on Oct. 9.